Trump Raises $35 Million In Second Quarter, Reinforcing Frontrunner Status

Authored by Savannah Hulsey Pointer via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

The campaign of former President Donald Trump announced on July 5 that he raised more than $35 million for his White House bid in the second fundraising quarter, nearly double what he raised in the first quarter of the year.

Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Moms for Liberty Joyful Warriors national summit at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown in Philadelphia, Pa., on June 30, 2023. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

The amount is the most recent indication that Mr. Trump is the dominant frontrunner in the Republican primary and that being indicted twice—in New York and Florida—has only strengthened his standing among his most ardent supporters.

The average donation to Mr. Trump’s 2024 campaign has reached $34, the campaign said as evidence of his grassroots support.

The sum represents the campaign period from April 1 to June 30 and represents a substantial increase from earlier in the year.

The Trump campaign reported raising $18.8 million between his principal campaign account and a joint fundraising account during the first three months of 2024.

Even after Mr. Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury in late March on charges related to hush money payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during his 2016 campaign, $4 million was raised.

Mr. Trump’s campaign announced last month that it had raised over $6.6 million in the days following his second indictment—this time in Miami on federal charges related to his reported stockpiling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and alleged attempts to obstruct their return.

This included over $4.5 million in online donations and $2.1 million raised at a lavish fundraiser held the night of his arraignment at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Mr. Trump faces additional investigations in Georgia and Washington, D.C., regarding his efforts to nullify the results of the 2020 presidential election in an attempt to remain in office.

DeSantis Fundraising

The presidential campaign of Gov. Ron DeSantis announced robust fundraising results on July 6, saying his campaign raised $20 million in its first six weeks. In the meantime, his independent Super PAC has raised $130 million since its launch in early March.

In a written statement, Mr. DeSantis’ campaign stated that his fundraising “is the largest first-quarter filing by any non-incumbent Republican candidate in over a decade.

“The figures from the DeSantis campaign and from Never Back Down illustrated the Florida governor’s fundraising prowess as he aims to defeat front-runner and former President Donald Trump for the GOP nomination next year,” the Never Back Down Super PAC said in a statement.

“Trump’s team reported on July 5 that the former president’s campaign and Save America, his political action committee, together brought in over $35 million between April and June in the second quarter of political fundraising,” the PAC said.

