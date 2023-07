Turkey Agrees To Move Ahead With Sweden’s NATO Bid

July 10, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has agreed to forward to parliament Sweden's bid to join the NATO military alliance, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday, on the eve of a NATO summit in Vilnius.



