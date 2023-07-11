CBC Radio Commentary on Romance Scams

I had the pleasure of appearing on CBC Radio's Alberta at Noon with Judy Alduous yesterday to speak about romance scams. The recording is available here and you can hear my intermittent commentary from around 14:30 to 26:50.

For a quick list of safety measures to take to protect yourself against romance scams, check out the FBI's list here. This recent NBC piece also discusses the mental health toll that such scams can take on their victims in addition to the financial cost—another good reminder to treat those kindly who have suffered enough in this context.

