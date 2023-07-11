DOJ Indicts Biden Whistleblower Who Came Out of Hiding To Expose High Crimes By Treasonous Joe & His Family

July 11, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

On Friday, we reported on Dr. Gal Luft, who is a whistleblower with testimony regarding China Joe Biden and his family’s high crimes against the people. Now, the Department of Injustice, under the control of the illegitimate man in the People’s White House, has indicted Luft on federal charges of arms trafficking, operating as an …



Read More...