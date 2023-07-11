Instagram Suspends Tiny Parents’ Rights Account Amid Bid for ‘Friendly’ Social Media Dominance

July 11, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Instagram briefly shut down an upstart account run by parents opposed to state-mandated gender ideology as the social media giant moved to expand its dominance of online discourse. The post Instagram Suspends Tiny Parents' Rights Account Amid Bid for 'Friendly' Social Media Dominance appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...