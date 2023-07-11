Nurse Exposes Facebook “Fact Checker” On SARS-CoV-2 Isolation (Video)

SonsOfLibertyMedia.com contributor and nurse Suzanne Hamner joins me for part two in exposing one of Facebook’s bought-and-paid-for “fact checkers” and how they are both inconsistent and illogical in their attempts to debunk our claims that no one has actually isolated the SARS-CoV-2 “virus,” as the official narrative goes. To check out part one, go here: https://rumble.com/v2z6e8m-sars-cov-2-isolation-debunking-facebook-fact-checkers-source.html. …



Read More...