The Countries Committing The Most Aid To Ukraine

As Statista's Martin Armstrong shows in the chart below, the United States has so far pledged the most financial support to Ukraine: €71 billion in military, financial and humanitarian aid since the beginning of 2022.

Data from the IFW Kiel Ukraine Support Tracker reveals that EU institutions have been the second largest donors (€35 billion), followed by the UK and Germany (€11 billion each) and Japan ($7 billion).

When considering bilateral aid in terms of a percentage of GDP, several European countries come out ahead of the United States.

Currently at the top are Estonia (1.3 percent), Latvia (1.1 percent) and Lithuania (1.0 percent) as the most generous donors.

The US ranks 12th, with aid committed to the tune of 0.3 percent of its (large) GDP.