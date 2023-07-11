Trump Issues Blistering Statement on Biden’s ‘Embarrassing Admission’ About US Weapons Stockpiles
July 11, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
Former President Donald Trump has issued a scathing statement in response to the Biden administration’s decision to send controversial cluster bomb munitions to Ukraine in yet another round of multimillion-dollar […] The post Trump Issues Blistering Statement on Biden's 'Embarrassing Admission' About US Weapons Stockpiles appeared first on The Western Journal.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments