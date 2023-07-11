The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Trump Walked Ahead of Queen and Media Didn’t Let Him Forget It – Now There Are Crickets When It Comes to Biden’s Act in Front of King

America’s corporate media stooges continue to exhibit blatant left-wing bias in their restrained coverage of President Joe Biden’s countless gaffes compared with the open contempt they displayed toward Donald Trump […] The post Trump Walked Ahead of Queen and Media Didn't Let Him Forget It - Now There Are Crickets When It Comes to Biden's Act in Front of King appeared first on The Western Journal.


