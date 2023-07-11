The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

US Green-Lights F-16s to Turkey After It Agrees to Sweden’s NATO Bid

July 11, 2023

Washington will move ahead with the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey in consultation with Congress, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday, a day after Ankara gave the green light for Sweden to join NATO. The post US Green-Lights F-16s to Turkey After It Agrees to Sweden's NATO Bid appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


