The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Watch: Megyn Kelly Defends Casey DeSantis, Roasts Critics for Unfair ‘America’s Karen’ Label

July 11, 2023   |   Tags:

Conservative commentator Megyn Kelly was among those rising to the defense of Casey DeSantis, wife of Florida governor and GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, after members of the liberal media […] The post Watch: Megyn Kelly Defends Casey DeSantis, Roasts Critics for Unfair 'America's Karen' Label appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x