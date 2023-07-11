Watch: Russian Pranksters Posing As Zelensky Dupe Kissinger

The notorious Russian prankster duo Vovan and Lexus have duped veteran US statesman Henry Kissinger in their latest stunt. In a phone call, the now 100-year old former Secretary of State believed he was speaking directly to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

The fake "Zelensky" at one point in the call began saying revealing things about the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage, which initially was widely blamed on Russia, but increasingly evidence points to either Kiev or Western intelligence being behind the Sept. 26, 2022 explosion. And then Kissinger revealed his views on who was behind the Nord Stream blasts...

Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger admits during a Vovan and Lexus prank call that he thought "Zelensky" was responsible for destroying Nord Stream 2. pic.twitter.com/5eIHDfWwtI — Blackrussian (@Blackrussiantv) July 11, 2023

Vovan and Lexus later revealed the key clip on their show. They press Kissinger on whether he believes Moscow really did blow up their own pipelines. After he hesitates, they then press him on who really did it.

That's when Kissinger finally said, "I, frankly, have thought it was you," based on the dubbed over translation of the exchange.

The fake Zelensky then insisted it wasn't Ukraine behind the sabotage. Kissinger then sought to assure that he "didn't blame" Kiev even if it was the case that the Ukrainians did it.

Pranksters Vovan and Lexus got through to former US Secretary of State Kissinger, introduced themselves as Zelensky and asked, “Who blew up Nord Stream?”



“I thought it was you,” Kissinger replied. pic.twitter.com/kbrWib8l6k — Spriter Team (@SpriterTeam) July 11, 2023

One obvious conclusion is that Washington insiders have understood all along that it wasn't the Russians that took out their own vital Russia-to-Germany pipelines which are to supply Europe.

And legendary journalist Seymour Hersh has stood by his bombshell investigative report saying based on high-level sources that the CIA conducted the sabotage in a major covert operation: How America Took Out The Nord Stream Pipeline. But it seems Kissinger has understood and held to the 'alternative' views himself: i.e.: Ukraine or the West did it.