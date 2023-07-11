White House Fights to Strip Tough-On-China Provisions From Annual Defense Spending Bill

The Biden administration is trying to quash provisions in an annual defense spending bill that would stop China from infiltrating American universities and supplying Mexican cartels with lethal fentanyl. The White House on Monday announced its opposition to a range of national security provisions included in the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which Congress […] The post White House Fights to Strip Tough-On-China Provisions From Annual Defense Spending Bill appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



