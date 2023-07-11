"You Won't Hear This On NPR or NYT": US Forest Fire Burn Acreage At Decade Lows

Corporate media outlets frequently promote 'climate doom' narratives to their readership. Last week was a perfect example of the doomsayers working in what appeared to be a concerted effort by citing a climate model that not even the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration could validate to sound the alarm about the 'hottest days ever' on Earth.

Following the media hysteria about the world overheating and imminent climate disaster unless we give up combustion engine cars for electric ones, we were surprised that by the end of last week, The Wall Street Journal published an op-ed by environmental attorney Steve Milloy titled "Hottest Days Ever? Don't Believe It."

While The New York Times told its readership, "Human-caused climate change is making high temperatures more common and intensifying the dryness that fuels catastrophic wildfires," we wonder how devastating those wildfires have been in the US this season. If we listen to the doomsayers, it sounds like wildfires are uncontrollably spreading across the US.

However, climate change contrarian Tony Heller tweeted Sunday new data from the National Interagency Fire Center that shows since January, 25,163 wildfires have burned 702,608 acres across. These numbers are below the 10-year average of 28,459 wildfires and 2,339,013 acres burned for this time of year ending on July 7.

Heller tweeted, "US forest fire burn acreage through July 7 is at historic lows and less than one-third of the ten-year average. You will not hear this reported by @NPR or the @nytimes."

US forest fire burn acreage through July 7 is at historic lows and less than one-third of the ten year average. You will not hear this reported by @NPR or the @nytimes #ClimateScamhttps://t.co/4A3JpCSyzt pic.twitter.com/XJIO91FbIk — Tony Heller (@TonyClimate) July 9, 2023

And Heller might be right. Corporate media will dare not share these stats because it goes against the narrative of imminent climate doom so a 'green' agenda can be ushered in.