‘Act of Terror’: Mexican Gangsters Kill Police in Car Bomb Attack

July 12, 2023

Suspected gang members in western Mexico killed four security officials and two civilians and injured a dozen other people after an attack with explosives on Tuesday night, which the local government described as an "act of terror." The post 'Act of Terror': Mexican Gangsters Kill Police in Car Bomb Attack appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


