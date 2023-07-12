Between Joe Biden’s Treason & Drag Queens, The US Is Just Begging For Destruction (Video)

Justice… the one thing missing in the united States of America. Yet, we continue to see the illegitimate, treasonous Joe Biden in the People’s White House, sniffing women and children, making millions, stealing billions and protecting his degenerate son, along with promotion of what God calls an abomination. We’ll take a look at this and …



Read More...