Brickbat: What You Don’t Know…

French President Emmanuel Macron said the government should have the power to shut down social media during civil unrest. Macron made his remarks following riots after police shot a teenager dead during a traffic stop. "We need to think about how young people use social networks, in the family, at school, the interdictions there should be…and when things get out of hand we may have to regulate them or cut them off," Macron said during a meeting with mayors. A government spokesman later said Macron was not calling for a "general blackout" but for "occasional and temporary" suspensions of social media. Some government officials have said rioters used social media to organize their activities.

