Horror Stories About LGBT Education Lead California Democrats To Support Crack Down…on Parents Telling the Stories

After hearing testimony from two mothers about gender ideology run amok in California schools, the chair of the state Assembly Public Safety Committee was convinced that new safeguards are needed—not to protect students from gender "nonbinary" sleeping arrangements or graphic sexual material in public schools, as described by the moms, but to protect teachers from angry parents like them. The post Horror Stories About LGBT Education Lead California Democrats To Support Crack Down...on Parents Telling the Stories appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



