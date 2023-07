Matt Gaetz Humiliates FBI Director During His Testimony at House Judiciary Committee Hearing

July 12, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Christopher Wray better have better aim on the FBI’s practice range. The Federal Bureau of Investigation director tried to get in a parting shot at the end of a heated […] The post Matt Gaetz Humiliates FBI Director During His Testimony at House Judiciary Committee Hearing appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...