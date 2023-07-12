Now That the World Is Crazier Than Charles Manson, Manson Family Killer Released From Prison

When Leslie Van Houten was nineteen years old, she joined the Charles Manson cult. Not long after that, she participated in the August 1969 murders of supermarket executive Leno LaBianca and his wife Rosemary, around the same time that other members of the cult were murdering actress Sharon Tate and her companions. Since 1973, she …



Read More...