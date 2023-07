Serial Child Rapist, With Hundreds of Victims, Stabbed in Florida Prison

July 12, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Nassar was stabbed twice in both the neck and back, and another six times in the chest. Well, it couldn’t happen to a nicer person, right? When a person is given charge over children and they betray that trust by molesting and raping them, it’s an act worthy of death, and in the case of …



Read More...