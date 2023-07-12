The Ray Epps Conspiracy: Did a Federal Agent Instigate the Capitol Riot Or Was He Unfairly Targeted?

July 12, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The notion that Ray Epps, purportedly a federal agent, was assigned to instigate a riot on January 6, 2021 gained momentum following a video depicting him urging others to join him in breaching the Capitol, while being taunted as "Fed!" by the crowd. Tucker Carlson, former Fox News host, went so far as to allege that Epps played a role in orchestrating the insurrection.



Read More...