Watch: GOP Rep. Asks Scientists Why They "Did A 180" On COVID Lab Leak After Fauci Emailed Them

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

During a House Select Subcommittee on the origins of the Coronavirus pandemic Tuesday, Republican representative Nicole Malliotakis of New York grilled a pair of scientists, demanding to know why they suddenly switched their positions from considering the lab leak of the virus a likelihood to it being a “conspiracy theory” just days after Anthony Fauci emailed them both.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Malliotakis asked Kristian Andersen and Robert Garry why their paper on the “proximal origins” of COVID-19 from March 2020 dismissed the lab leak in favour of a zoonotic origin when just days before they had both suggested the virus had a unnatural origin.

Addressing Andersen, the GOP rep. noted “You and Garry expressed concerns about the genetic makeup of the virus just days before the initial draft of this paper came out,” adding “Dr. Fauci emailed you after you’d expressed concerns to him on a phone call that COVID would have been engineered.”

“Within a matter of days, something changed… What happened within that three-day period between the conference call and the paper that suddenly you did a 180,” Malliotakis asked, to which Garry replied “there was some new data that came.”

“Are you both conspiracy theorists?” Malliotakis further pressed Andersen, adding “you just accused everyone who believed there was a lab leak of being a conspiracy theorist,” citing Dr. Robert Redfield, the former director of the Center for Disease Control, who has told the committee that “it was not scientifically plausible that the virus went from a bat to humans and subsequently became one of the most infectious viruses in history.”

Watch:

.@RepMalliotakis questions why the "Proximal Origin" co-authors suspiciously abandoned their initial belief that COVID originated in a Chinese lab.



Within 3 days of speaking to Dr. Fauci, @K_G_Andersen shifted his support to a zoonotic origin.



Americans deserve to know why👇 pic.twitter.com/QAZwylO4f9 — Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic (@COVIDSelect) July 11, 2023

Surely the 180 had nothing to do with $25 million coming from Fauci’s NIH.

A quick timeline via Grabien founder Tom Elliott;

Fauci funds dangerous gain-of-function research in Wuhan, China related to making bat-based coronaviruses more dangerous to humans

Covid breaks out in Wuhan, China

Fingers point to Wuhan lab

Virologist Kristian Andersen says evidence indicates virus is "engineered" and the “genome looks inconsistent with evolutionary theory.”

Fauci holds conference at NIH to discuss lab-leak theory; ultimately he asks Andersen to author a paper arguing against the lab-leak theory

Andersen agrees

During drafting process, Andersen solicits Fauci's edits

Paper is published, Andersen cites many scientists as sources, but not Fauci

After publication, Fauci thanks & compliments Andersen

During WH press briefing, someone asks about lab leak theory

Fauci steps in front of Trump & cites this "proximal origin" paper to claim it's a "conspiracy theory"

The NIH/CDC/various "fact checkers" cite this same Andersen paper to begin censoring media outlets and ordinary Americans reporting on evidence pointing to a lab-leak

Months after the paper's publication, Fauci's NIH Institute awards Andersen $8.9 million to set up a new research center

After doing his 180, Andersen's monthly pay grows from $393,079 per month to $800,139 per month

Fauci, in a softball NYT profile two years later, claims he never read Andersen's "proximal origins" paper

Andersen, in a congressional hearing, claims his 180 on Covid's origins have nothing to do w/ his friendship w/ Fauci or getting paid millions, but rather claims "this is textbook science in action"

The feds have tried blocking FOIA releases of Andersen's emails w/ Fauci, but we already know Andersen thanked Fauci for his "advice & leadership" on this "proximal origins" paper (although he failed to cite Fauci in the paper), & solicited more edits https://t.co/vg9e4gpITk — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 11, 2023

Related:

.@SenRandPaul: "There was a cover-up...orchestrated by Dr. Fauci...He...began distorting and orchestrating journal articles to say, 'Nothing to see here. It ABSOLUTELY came from nature.'...



Dozens and dozens of eminent scientists are more like 90/10 that this came from a lab." pic.twitter.com/GpHU1M6i42 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 11, 2023

More:

RFK Jr: CIA Was Involved In Funding Wuhan COVID Leak Lab

Video: Former Director of National Intelligence Says ‘Lab Leak The Only Credible Explanation For COVID Pandemic’

Video: Rand Paul Accuses USAID Administrator Of Stonewalling COVID Origins Investigation

Video: FBI Director Says COVID Origin “Most Likely A Potential Lab Incident In Wuhan”

Video: Rand Paul Promises To ‘Find The Paper Trail’ For Lab Leak COVID Origin

* * *

