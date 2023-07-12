The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Watch: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Supplies Epic Reply to Newsom’s Republicans Being ‘On Their Heels’ Comment

July 12, 2023   |   Tags:

Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders of Arkansas trolled Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Twitter after he said Republicans should be “on their heels.” Newsom has taken to targeting Republican […] The post Watch: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Supplies Epic Reply to Newsom's Republicans Being 'On Their Heels' Comment appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x