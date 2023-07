A.I. Czar Harris Announces She Has Figured Out What A.I. Stands For

July 13, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In a speech given this week, Vice President and Artificial Intelligence Czar Kamala Harris proudly announced that after months of dedicated research and extensive study, she has determined what the initials A.I. stand for.



Read More...