Biden Proposal Would Give Foreign Climate Group Veto Power Over U.S. Military Contracts

July 13, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A new Biden administration rule aimed at reducing carbon emissions would give approval authority over U.S. defense contracts to a little-known British environmentalist group that just incorporated two weeks ago. The post Biden Proposal Would Give Foreign Climate Group Veto Power Over U.S. Military Contracts appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...