Federal Agencies Using Just 25 Percent of Their Office Space, Watchdog Reveals
July 13, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
Federal agencies are using only a quarter of their available office space due to the growing number of government workers being given the ability to work from home, a federal watchdog revealed Thursday. The post Federal Agencies Using Just 25 Percent of Their Office Space, Watchdog Reveals appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments