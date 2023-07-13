Federal Agencies Using Just 25 Percent of Their Office Space, Watchdog Reveals

July 13, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Federal agencies are using only a quarter of their available office space due to the growing number of government workers being given the ability to work from home, a federal watchdog revealed Thursday. The post Federal Agencies Using Just 25 Percent of Their Office Space, Watchdog Reveals appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...