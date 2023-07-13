Jury Finds Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooter Eligible for Death Penalty
A federal jury on Thursday decided that Robert Bowers was eligible for the death penalty for killing 11 worshippers at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue in 2018, the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history, local media reported. The post Jury Finds Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooter Eligible for Death Penalty appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
