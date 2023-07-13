“Not A Big Brother Project” Says European Commission On Central Bank Digital Currencies

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk.com,

We have an official denial from the European Commission on Central Bank Digital Currencies...

EC image via Politico link below

Politico reports Privacy Fears Dominate Launch of Digital Euro Plan

When the European Commission unveiled draft legislation paving the way for a digital version of the euro, its jitters over how to allay privacy concerns were only too apparent.

“This is not a Big Brother project,” Finance Commissioner Mairead McGuinness told reporters on Wednesday after presenting what, if it becomes a reality, will be a virtual extension of euro banknotes and coins and which will settle payments across the eurozone in seconds.

Supporters say the digital euro goes beyond providing a public good and will ensure the currency and European Central Bank remain relevant in a digital economy, where cryptocurrencies circulate and Big Tech companies dream of printing their own money.

But critics fear it will give governments a way to snoop on buying behavior. At the extreme end, conspiracy theorists portray the digital euro as a covert plan to phase out cash and monitor people’s shopping habits. Unease about how to sell the project was underscored by a last-minute attempt by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s team to delay the proposal until after the summer over concerns that language on payment privacy wasn’t sufficiently strong.

The Commission is confident its bill addresses these concerns by limiting how many digital euros people can hold, and has pledged to cap shopkeepers’ fees.

But industry criticism has a habit of creeping into the European Parliament, which will soon begin its scrutiny of the proposal. Right-wing MEPs have already lambasted the project for turning EU society into the Soviet Union. The Parliament and EU Council, representing national governments, will have to agree on the final shape of the legislation.