The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Professor’s Peer-Reviewed Paper on Adolescent Trans Trend Pulled Over LGBT Activists’ Complaints

July 13, 2023   |   Tags:

One of the most frequent refrains heard during the COVID-19 pandemic was for everyday Americans to simply “trust the science.” That little phrase was a common response to any semblance of COVID-19 […] The post Professor's Peer-Reviewed Paper on Adolescent Trans Trend Pulled Over LGBT Activists' Complaints appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x