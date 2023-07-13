Twitter Faces $500M Severance Lawsuit for Allegedly Failing to Pay Workers After Elon Musk’s Acquisition

July 13, 2023

According to a lawsuit filed on Wednesday, Twitter allegedly refused to pay at least $500m in promised severance to thousands of workers who were fired after Elon Musk acquired the business. Prior to her dismissal in January, Courtney McMillian served as Twitter's "head of total rewards," and she filed the proposed class action in San Francisco federal court.



