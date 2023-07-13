The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Unsolved Mystery: Secret Service Throws In The Towel In White House Cocaine Investigation

The Secret Service closed its investigation into the source of cocaine left at the White House without identifying who was responsible for the crime, according to a report Thursday. Secret Service investigators were unable to identify the suspect even after reviewing visitor logs and surveillance footage of hundreds of individuals who entered the West Wing […] The post Unsolved Mystery: Secret Service Throws In The Towel In White House Cocaine Investigation appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


