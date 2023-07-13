When The Justice System Won’t Bring Justice, Others Will (Video)
July 13, 2023 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTY, videosConvicted pedophile Larry Nassar was stabbed multiple times in a Florida prison. Other pedophiles have also been caught, many of them working in our government, and some still remain, even the illegitimate man in the People’s White House and his criminal son. Yet, in many instances justice is actually brought to bear upon those imprisoned …
