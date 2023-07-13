The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Whitehouse’s White Office: Rhode Island Senator Has One of the Least Diverse Dem Staffs

July 13, 2023

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D., R.I.), a self-proclaimed champion of racial justice who has come under fire for his membership in an all-white beach club, has one of the whitest offices in the Senate, according to a report prepared by his Democrat colleagues. The post Whitehouse's White Office: Rhode Island Senator Has One of the Least Diverse Dem Staffs appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


