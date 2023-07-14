Ben & Jerry’s Called for Return of ‘Stolen Indigenous Land.’ Now Tribes Are Telling the Company To Put Its Money Where Its Mouth Is.

July 14, 2023

Since Ben & Jerry's declared on Independence Day that the United States exists on stolen land that must be returned, Indigenous tribes have been fighting over who should receive compensation from the company for the land on which the ice cream giant built its headquarters. The post Ben & Jerry's Called for Return of 'Stolen Indigenous Land.' Now Tribes Are Telling the Company To Put Its Money Where Its Mouth Is. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



