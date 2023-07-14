Five GOP-Backed Initiatives to Limit Aid to Ukraine Defeated, Bipartisan Support Keeps Funding Flowing

July 14, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) offered an amendment to remove $300 million from Ukraine funding, but it was defeated 89-341 with the support of all Democrats and 130 Republicans. On the House floor, Rep. Matt Gaetz's (R-Fla.) second proposal, which would have prohibited all security assistance to Ukraine, failed 70-358, with 149 Republicans voting against it.



