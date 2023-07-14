IN TROUBLE: Mike Pence’s Campaign and Super PAC Fall Short; Raises Only $3.85 Million in Q2

July 14, 2023

With only three weeks left until the end of the fundraising quarter, Pence entered the GOP primary for 2024 in early June. During that time, his Committed to America super PAC raised about $2.6 million, compared to his campaign's slightly more modest $1.1 million. While not terrible for three weeks, his first official haul is significantly less than that of his most competitive 2024 rivals.



