‘It Was Extraordinary’: Government Officials Were Stunned by ‘Startling’ Spike in Chinese Donations to UPenn After Biden Think Tank Opened

July 14, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The former chief investigator for the Department of Education said the agency noticed a "startling" spike in Chinese donations to the University of Pennsylvania after President Joe Biden opened his think tank at the school in 2017. The post 'It Was Extraordinary': Government Officials Were Stunned by 'Startling' Spike in Chinese Donations to UPenn After Biden Think Tank Opened appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...