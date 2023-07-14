The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

‘It Was Extraordinary’: Government Officials Were Stunned by ‘Startling’ Spike in Chinese Donations to UPenn After Biden Think Tank Opened

The former chief investigator for the Department of Education said the agency noticed a "startling" spike in Chinese donations to the University of Pennsylvania after President Joe Biden opened his think tank at the school in 2017. The post 'It Was Extraordinary': Government Officials Were Stunned by 'Startling' Spike in Chinese Donations to UPenn After Biden Think Tank Opened appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


