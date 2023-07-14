Sister Telepathy? As Gretchen Whitmer Endorsed COVID Sports Shutdown, So Did Her Sibling

Months after the coronavirus outbreak, Michigan Democratic governor Gretchen Whitmer created controversy when she railed against plans to hold fall sporting events. Hundreds of miles away, the Democrat's sister—a former school board member who is now running for Congress—adopted the same policy. As a member of the Katonah-Lewisboro school board in New York, Liz Whitmer […] The post Sister Telepathy? As Gretchen Whitmer Endorsed COVID Sports Shutdown, So Did Her Sibling appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



