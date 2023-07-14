US Import & Export Prices Have Plummeted In The Last Year
July 14, 2023 | Tags: ZEROHEDGEUS Import & Export Prices Have Plummeted In The Last Year
Tyler Durden Fri, 07/14/2023 - 08:51
Import prices have been on a steep deflationary path since mid-2022 as supply chains have loosened and commodity prices have plunged.
Source: Bloomberg
Which means the terms of trade worsened in June as export prices fell more than import prices. That will be a drag on growth...
Source: Bloomberg
The headline deflationary declines are significant with export prices down 12.0% YoY and import prices down 6.1% YoY...
Source: Bloomberg
There is one possibility for a change in trend - China's credit impulse (lagged)...
Source: Bloomberg
But, for now, we have seen no impact of this impulse rippling out from China's apparent bottomless bucket of bad debt.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments