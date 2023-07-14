Watch: Mike Pence Squirms As Carlson Dismantles Neocon Talking Points On Ukraine

Tucker Carlson utterly dismantled the necon talking points of Trump's former Vice President Mike Pence, during an on-stage interview before a large audience of the FAMiLY Leadership Summit in Iowa on Friday.

Rather than respond to Carlson's criticisms about why tens of billions of taxpayer dollars are being spent on far-away Ukraine (which Carlson note is a country "most people can't find on a map") rather than focusing on protecting and restoring American cities in decline, a visibly irritated Pence instead vaguely said he could "do both". Watch Pence squirm below, as the crowd loudly cheered Carlson's question...

Tucker Carlson asks Pence why he is more concerned with supplying Ukraine with tanks than the wellbeing of American cities…



Pence’s response? “American cities aren’t my concern.” pic.twitter.com/8uRE1Bnz8B — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) July 14, 2023

Pence certainly didn't bring the crown over to his side, which didn't so much as clap during his pat, scripted answer.

He also didn't win any friends in bluntly stating (revealingly) that "American cities aren't my concern." Reporters with The National Review even noticed audible boos during Pence's attempt at a response...

"I believe that it is in the interests of the United States of America to continue to give the Ukrainian military the resources they need to repel the Russian invasion and restore their sovereignty," Pence said as several members of the crowd booed.

Pence then tried to turn it around on Tucker, taking a swipe a the former Fox host:

"Anybody that says that we can’t be the leader of the free world and solve our problems at home has a pretty small view of the greatest nation on earth. We can do both," Pence said. "And as president of the United States we will secure our border we will support our military we will revive our economy and stand by our values and we will also lead the world for freedom under my administration."

Carlson was undeterred in demolishing what has come to be the obvious establishment stance (one of escalation in Ukraine), whether on the Republican or Democrat side.

Heated Exchange Between Tucker Carlson And Mike Pence On Religious Liberty In Ukraine



Tucker: "I would think that you would have greater concern for religious liberty in Ukraine, and I'm surprised by your answer."



Pence: "I told you I raised the issue of religious liberty."… pic.twitter.com/MIQckt2jm4 — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) July 14, 2023

He took Pence to task on the Zelensky government's crackdown on religious freedom in the wake of monks and priests being booted from their monasteries and churches for maintaining communion with the Russian Orthodox Church based in Moscow.

Apart from Ukraine, there were plenty of other moments where Carlson went gloves off, at one point laughing with scorn at the former vice president's reluctance to deal with concerns of voter fraud.

JUST IN: Tucker Carlson laughs in Mike Pence's face for being reluctant to agree that the U.S. should get rid of electronic voting machines.



Pence: "We do everything in our power to restore public confidence in the one person one vote principle."



Tucker: "Why not just get rid… pic.twitter.com/LbpvRNTfYM — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 14, 2023

Watch: Below is the full clip from the back-and-forth on Ukraine...

Absolutely incredible. Here is the entire Ukraine discussion between @TuckerCarlson and Mike Pence.



Tucker asks Pence about religious persecution in Ukraine, and he completely denies it. Tucker follows up, and Pence gets flustered. Pence then tells the ridiculous lie that Putin… pic.twitter.com/KA5FjqSKUM — Liam McCollum (@MLiamMcCollum) July 14, 2023

Kim Dotcom observed the following of the interview, specifically related to the moment Pence said coldly "That's not my concern" when Carlson confronted him on most Americans wanting to solve serious problems at home first...

"Pence just committed political suicide."