Did Trump Make a Huge Mistake? Experts Say It Could Cost Him Big in Key State

July 15, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Despite everything the left is throwing at him, Donald Trump continues to soar in the polls for the Republican nomination. But by snubbing one event in a key state, he […] The post Did Trump Make a Huge Mistake? Experts Say It Could Cost Him Big in Key State appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...