FBI Censored American Citizens at the Direction of Ukraine

The FBI censored American citizens at the direction of Ukrainian intelligence by banning social media accounts that Ukraine determined to be a threat to their agenda. The FBI continues to be the greatest threat to democracy in America. According to a new report by the House Judiciary Committee, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube censored accounts that …


