FBI Censored American Citizens at the Direction of Ukraine
July 15, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTYThe FBI censored American citizens at the direction of Ukrainian intelligence by banning social media accounts that Ukraine determined to be a threat to their agenda. The FBI continues to be the greatest threat to democracy in America. According to a new report by the House Judiciary Committee, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube censored accounts that …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments