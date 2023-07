Pence Gets Terrible News After Clash with Tucker, Could Be Deathblow to His Campaign

July 15, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

It just cannot be a fun time for anyone on former Vice President Mike Pence’s campaign team right now. Pence, nominally in third place in the GOP primary race (at […] The post Pence Gets Terrible News After Clash with Tucker, Could Be Deathblow to His Campaign appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...