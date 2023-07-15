Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Claims Biden Preparing for Showdown: 3,000 More Reservists Deployed to Europe

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. tweeted on Friday that Biden "has lost his way" and urged the president to concentrate on fixing domestic issues rather than pursuing "global military dominance." "I want people to comprehend the purpose of this troop mobilization. It involves getting ready for a ground conflict with Russia," he said.



