Got Meat?

Meat is always on the menu in many parts of the world, as we can see when we map out meat consumption by country.

How do countries differ in how much, and what type of meat, they eat? In this colorful graphic, Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao discusses creator theWORLDMAPS; breakdown of the most consumed type of meat in every country in the world, using data from the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

Each color denotes a different category of meat - beef, pork, mutton, poultry, seafood, or other - with annual consumption calculated per capita in kilograms (kg).

Let’s dig in to the data.

Is Fish Considered Meat?

Since meat is normally defined as the flesh of any animal (with the primary components being water, fat, and protein), that includes fish and other seafood.

But whether fish is considered “meat” or not depends a lot on cultural practices and dietary preferences, and has varied throughout history. Some earlier definitions of meat focused only on mammals, for example.

In Christianity for example, many denominations allow eating fish on fasting days when abstaining from meat. This was both due to distinctions between meat from warm-blooded land animals and cold-blooded animals (like fish), as well as the importance of fish consumption in parts of Europe where Christianity flourished.

To account for both sides of the debate, we’ll cover meat consumption by country both with and without fish and seafood.

The Most Consumed Meat by Country (Including Seafood)

Just by glancing at the map and the below table, poultry stands out as the most popular meat by weight consumption in 70 countries, or about 40% of the entire database.

Note: Other meat includes less frequently farmed animals like rabbit, horse, and camel, as well as game—meat from wild animals.

Country Most Consumed Meat 🇦🇫 Afghanistan Mutton & Goat 🇦🇱 Albania Poultry 🇩🇿 Algeria Mutton & Goat 🇦🇴 Angola Fish & Seafood 🇦🇬 Antigua & Barbuda Poultry 🇦🇷 Argentina Bovine 🇦🇲 Armenia Bovine 🇦🇺 Australia Poultry 🇦🇹 Austria Pork 🇦🇿 Azerbaijan Poultry 🇧🇸 Bahamas Poultry 🇧🇭 Bahrain Poultry 🇧🇩 Bangladesh Fish & Seafood 🇧🇧 Barbados Poultry 🇧🇾 Belarus Pork 🇧🇪 Belgium Pork 🇧🇿 Belize Poultry 🇧🇯 Benin Fish & Seafood 🇧🇹 Bhutan Bovine 🇧🇴 Bolivia Poultry 🇧🇦 Bosnia & Herzegovina Poultry 🇧🇼 Botswana Other 🇧🇷 Brazil Poultry 🇧🇬 Bulgaria Pork 🇧🇫 Burkina Faso Pork 🇧🇮 Burundi Fish & Seafood 🇨🇻 Cabo Verde Poultry 🇰🇭 Cambodia Fish & Seafood 🇨🇲 Cameroon Fish & Seafood 🇨🇦 Canada Poultry 🇨🇫 Central African Republic Bovine 🇹🇩 Chad Bovine 🇨🇱 Chile Poultry 🇨🇳 China Fish & Seafood 🇨🇴 Colombia Poultry 🇰🇲 Comoros Poultry 🇨🇬 Congo Fish & Seafood 🇨🇷 Costa Rica Poultry 🇨🇮 Côte d’Ivoire Fish & Seafood 🇭🇷 Croatia Pork 🇨🇺 Cuba Poultry 🇨🇾 Cyprus Pork 🇨🇿 Czechia Pork 🇩🇰 Denmark Fish & Seafood 🇩🇯 Djibouti Bovine 🇩🇲 Dominica Poultry 🇩🇴 Dominican Republic Poultry 🇨🇩 DR Congo Fish & Seafood 🇪🇨 Ecuador Poultry 🇪🇬 Egypt Fish & Seafood 🇸🇻 El Salvador Poultry 🇪🇪 Estonia Pork 🇸🇿 Eswatini Bovine 🇪🇹 Ethiopia Bovine 🇫🇯 Fiji Poultry 🇫🇮 Finland Fish & Seafood 🇫🇷 France Fish & Seafood 🇵🇫 French Polynesia Poultry 🇬🇦 Gabon Poultry 🇬🇲 Gambia Fish & Seafood 🇬🇪 Georgia Poultry 🇩🇪 Germany Pork 🇬🇭 Ghana Fish & Seafood 🇬🇷 Greece Poultry 🇬🇩 Grenada Poultry 🇬🇹 Guatemala Poultry 🇬🇳 Guinea Fish & Seafood 🇬🇼 Guinea-Bissau Pork 🇬🇾 Guyana Poultry 🇭🇹 Haiti Poultry 🇭🇳 Honduras Poultry 🇭🇰 Hong Kong Fish & Seafood 🇭🇺 Hungary Pork 🇮🇸 Iceland Fish & Seafood 🇮🇳 India Fish & Seafood 🇮🇩 Indonesia Fish & Seafood 🇮🇷 Iran Poultry 🇮🇶 Iraq Poultry 🇮🇪 Ireland Pork 🇮🇱 Israel Poultry 🇮🇹 Italy Pork 🇯🇲 Jamaica Poultry 🇯🇵 Japan Fish & Seafood 🇯🇴 Jordan Poultry 🇰🇿 Kazakhstan Bovine 🇰🇪 Kenya Bovine 🇰🇮 Kiribati Fish & Seafood 🇰🇼 Kuwait Poultry 🇰🇬 Kyrgyzstan Bovine 🇱🇦 Laos Fish & Seafood 🇱🇻 Latvia Pork 🇱🇧 Lebanon Poultry 🇱🇸 Lesotho Pork 🇱🇷 Liberia Poultry 🇱🇾 Libya Poultry 🇱🇹 Lithuania Pork 🇱🇺 Luxembourg Pork 🇲🇴 Macao Fish & Seafood 🇲🇬 Madagascar Fish & Seafood 🇲🇼 Malawi Pork 🇲🇾 Malaysia Fish & Seafood 🇲🇻 Maldives Fish & Seafood 🇲🇱 Mali Fish & Seafood 🇲🇹 Malta Bovine 🇲🇷 Mauritania Mutton & Goat 🇲🇺 Mauritius Poultry 🇲🇽 Mexico Poultry 🇫🇲 Micronesia Fish & Seafood 🇲🇩 Moldova Pork 🇲🇳 Mongolia Mutton & Goat 🇲🇪 Montenegro Pork 🇲🇦 Morocco Poultry 🇲🇿 Mozambique Fish & Seafood 🇲🇲 Myanmar Fish & Seafood 🇳🇦 Namibia Fish & Seafood 🇳🇷 Nauru Fish & Seafood 🇳🇵 Nepal Bovine 🇳🇱 Netherlands Pork 🇳🇨 New Caledonia Poultry 🇳🇿 New Zealand Fish & Seafood 🇳🇮 Nicaragua Poultry 🇳🇪 Niger Bovine 🇳🇬 Nigeria Fish & Seafood 🇰🇵 North Korea Fish & Seafood 🇲🇰 North Macedonia Poultry 🇳🇴 Norway Fish & Seafood 🇴🇲 Oman Fish & Seafood 🇵🇰 Pakistan Bovine 🇵🇦 Panama Poultry 🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea Other 🇵🇾 Paraguay Bovine 🇵🇪 Peru Poultry 🇵🇭 Philippines Fish & Seafood 🇵🇱 Poland Pork 🇵🇹 Portugal Fish & Seafood 🇶🇦 Qatar Poultry 🇷🇴 Romania Pork 🇷🇺 Russia Poultry 🇷🇼 Rwanda Fish & Seafood 🇰🇳 Saint Kitts & Nevis Poultry 🇱🇨 Saint Lucia Poultry 🇻🇨 Saint Vincent & the Grenadines Poultry 🇼🇸 Samoa Poultry 🇸🇹 Sao Tome & Principe Fish & Seafood 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia Poultry 🇸🇳 Senegal Fish & Seafood 🇷🇸 Serbia Pork 🇸🇨 Seychelles Fish & Seafood 🇸🇱 Sierra Leone Fish & Seafood 🇸🇰 Slovakia Pork 🇸🇮 Slovenia Poultry 🇸🇧 Solomon Islands Fish & Seafood 🇿🇦 South Africa Poultry 🇰🇷 South Korea Fish & Seafood 🇸🇸 South Sudan Bovine 🇪🇸 Spain Pork 🇱🇰 Sri Lanka Fish & Seafood 🇸🇩 Sudan Bovine 🇸🇷 Suriname Poultry 🇸🇪 Sweden Fish & Seafood 🇨🇭 Switzerland Pork 🇸🇾 Syria Mutton & Goat 🇹🇼 Taiwan Poultry 🇹🇯 Tajikistan Bovine 🇹🇿 Tanzania Bovine 🇹🇭 Thailand Fish & Seafood 🇹🇱 Timor-Leste Pork 🇹🇬 Togo Fish & Seafood 🇹🇹 Trinidad & Tobago Poultry 🇹🇳 Tunisia Poultry 🇹🇷 Türkiye Poultry 🇹🇲 Turkmenistan Bovine 🇺🇸 U.S. Poultry 🇦🇪 UAE Poultry 🇺🇬 Uganda Fish & Seafood 🇬🇧 UK Poultry 🇺🇦 Ukraine Poultry 🇺🇾 Uruguay Poultry 🇺🇿 Uzbekistan Bovine 🇻🇺 Vanuatu Fish & Seafood 🇻🇪 Venezuela Poultry 🇻🇳 Vietnam Fish & Seafood 🇾🇪 Yemen Poultry 🇿🇲 Zambia Fish & Seafood 🇿🇼 Zimbabwe Bovine

Fish & Seafood ranks as the second most popularly consumed meat in 56 countries, most of them with significant coastlines.

Here’s a breakdown of how much of each type of meat is eaten per capita in each country, measured in kilograms.

Country Poultry Pork Fish &

Seafood Bovine Mutton

& Other 🇦🇫 Afghanistan 1.7 0.0 0.4 3.2 4.3 🇦🇱 Albania 13.9 5.3 8.7 11.7 8.3 🇩🇿 Algeria 6.4 0.0 3.8 3.8 8.4 🇦🇴 Angola 8.4 7.0 14.1 3.4 1.1 🇦🇬 Antigua &

Barbuda 61.8 14.3 54.1 5.0 1.0 🇦🇷 Argentina 46.2 14.4 6.8 46.9 2.6 🇦🇲 Armenia 15.3 8.1 5.5 23.9 3.6 🇦🇺 Australia 48.7 24.2 24.1 37.0 11.5 🇦🇹 Austria 15.7 45.0 14.3 14.9 1.4 🇦🇿 Azerbaijan 14.4 0.6 2.0 13.5 8.4 🇧🇸 Bahamas 54.4 23.8 24.2 5.2 1.7 🇧🇭 Bahrain 44.0 0.8 16.3 13.7 22.2 🇧🇩 Bangladesh 1.6 0.0 26.7 1.3 1.4 🇧🇧 Barbados 49.3 12.3 42.9 8.0 3.4 🇧🇾 Belarus 32.2 39.2 11.8 18.6 0.4 🇧🇪 Belgium 12.4 32.8 22.7 14.0 2.6 🇧🇿 Belize 23.8 20.8 13.3 3.6 0.3 🇧🇯 Benin 8.7 0.7 16.2 3.6 1.5 🇧🇹 Bhutan 4.6 1.9 7.3 9.3 0.3 🇧🇴 Bolivia 40.9 9.7 2.8 21.6 4.9 🇧🇦 Bosnia &

Herzegovina 20.0 9.3 7.3 12.8 0.6 🇧🇼 Botswana 3.5 0.5 2.6 10.2 14.3 🇧🇷 Brazil 48.4 14.2 8.1 35.4 1.2 🇧🇬 Bulgaria 21.5 30.0 7.4 3.5 2.0 🇧🇫 Burkina Faso 9.5 15.2 8.9 5.3 4.3 🇧🇮 Burundi 0.6 0.9 2.6 0.9 0.8 🇨🇻 Cabo Verde 19.4 7.3 10.8 1.7 1.9 🇰🇭 Cambodia 2.8 5.9 45.8 4.2 0.0 🇨🇲 Cameroon 3.3 1.2 19.1 3.1 4.0 🇨🇦 Canada 40.1 21.4 20.7 27.5 1.6 🇨🇫 Central African

Republic 2.6 4.1 7.4 20.8 10.4 🇹🇩 Chad 0.5 0.2 6.6 27.5 18.7 🇨🇱 Chile 36.1 22.1 14.8 23.7 1.3 🇨🇳 China 15.6 35.5 39.9 6.8 4.2 🇨🇴 Colombia 33.8 10.5 8.9 13.7 0.1 🇰🇲 Comoros 26.8 0.1 14.3 3.0 1.2 🇨🇬 Congo 23.2 6.8 24.5 1.9 8.1 🇨🇷 Costa Rica 34.3 12.7 18.0 11.4 0.0 🇨🇮 Côte d’Ivoire 2.9 1.0 23.2 1.4 6.5 🇭🇷 Croatia 16.6 49.6 19.1 11.2 2.1 🇨🇺 Cuba 37.7 21.6 6.1 7.4 4.9 🇨🇾 Cyprus 28.4 36.8 25.5 5.9 4.6 🇨🇿 Czechia 23.5 44.5 10.5 10.2 0.9 🇩🇰 Denmark 24.6 13.5 26.5 24.3 1.3 🇩🇯 Djibouti 3.6 0.1 3.5 6.2 5.4 🇩🇲 Dominica 39.4 11.4 27.9 8.1 1.1 🇩🇴 Dominican

Republic 32.2 9.9 8.5 6.3 0.2 🇨🇩 DR Congo 1.3 0.5 4.2 0.3 1.2 🇪🇨 Ecuador 18.9 12.9 8.2 13.3 0.4 🇪🇬 Egypt 14.3 0.0 27.1 7.4 1.5 🇸🇻 El Salvador 25.9 4.7 6.5 8.2 0.0 🇪🇪 Estonia 21.1 37.7 14.7 8.5 0.5 🇸🇿 Eswatini 7.3 2.0 4.3 16.1 2.0 🇪🇹 Ethiopia 0.6 0.0 0.5 3.8 3.5 🇫🇯 Fiji 28.8 3.7 26.5 3.1 5.3 🇫🇮 Finland 21.1 30.8 33.5 18.4 1.1 🇫🇷 France 23.0 31.0 33.2 20.8 3.5 🇵🇫 French

Polynesia 48.8 14.3 47.3 21.4 3.7 🇬🇦 Gabon 39.7 8.3 28.7 4.7 14.3 🇬🇲 Gambia 10.6 0.3 25.2 3.4 1.1 🇬🇪 Georgia 18.2 9.3 10.0 5.8 1.8 🇩🇪 Germany 18.3 44.0 12.6 14.6 1.8 🇬🇭 Ghana 11.6 1.2 24.9 1.6 4.2 🇬🇷 Greece 25.6 25.0 21.7 14.5 9.4 🇬🇩 Grenada 37.4 14.6 33.8 4.1 1.4 🇬🇹 Guatemala 28.7 3.6 3.0 11.7 0.3 🇬🇳 Guinea 2.7 0.2 9.7 8.2 2.8 🇬🇼 Guinea-Bissau 3.1 7.2 1.2 3.7 1.3 🇬🇾 Guyana 41.4 5.0 25.0 4.2 1.2 🇭🇹 Haiti 10.9 4.0 5.0 4.2 0.9 🇭🇳 Honduras 21.6 5.0 2.6 6.0 0.1 🇭🇰 Hong Kong 55.5 55.2 65.8 22.5 3.0 🇭🇺 Hungary 29.8 48.3 6.4 4.6 0.3 🇮🇸 Iceland 30.0 21.8 90.6 14.0 24.4 🇮🇳 India 2.6 0.2 8.0 1.1 0.6 🇮🇩 Indonesia 13.7 0.9 44.4 2.8 0.5 🇮🇷 Iran 26.0 0.0 12.6 7.6 4.5 🇮🇶 Iraq 5.4 0.0 3.6 3.1 1.7 🇮🇪 Ireland 24.7 31.1 22.6 19.8 3.6 🇮🇱 Israel 68.9 1.6 24.7 27.2 1.7 🇮🇹 Italy 19.6 32.9 29.2 15.9 1.8 🇯🇲 Jamaica 53.9 3.1 25.2 3.8 0.7 🇯🇵 Japan 22.3 21.3 46.2 9.6 0.3 🇯🇴 Jordan 26.1 0.0 5.1 6.8 4.8 🇰🇿 Kazakhstan 21.2 8.2 2.8 26.6 15.9 🇰🇪 Kenya 1.3 0.4 2.9 4.5 4.5 🇰🇮 Kiribati 26.6 10.3 73.2 1.9 0.3 🇰🇼 Kuwait 46.6 0.0 14.0 9.4 16.7 🇰🇬 Kyrgyzstan 5.2 2.1 1.1 14.9 10.0 🇱🇦 Laos 6.6 13.5 24.1 8.4 0.5 🇱🇻 Latvia 26.2 38.4 25.0 5.3 0.8 🇱🇧 Lebanon 18.6 0.6 8.7 9.2 1.1 🇱🇸 Lesotho 2.1 3.8 3.0 2.0 3.9 🇱🇷 Liberia 11.3 5.3 4.3 0.4 2.1 🇱🇾 Libya 32.8 0.0 14.3 2.9 6.5 🇱🇹 Lithuania 33.3 50.7 33.1 5.9 1.1 🇱🇺 Luxembourg 18.1 33.1 31.7 25.7 2.0 🇲🇴 Macao 45.6 46.9 73.2 9.4 1.8 🇲🇬 Madagascar 3.1 1.0 4.0 1.3 0.5 🇲🇼 Malawi 5.7 11.8 10.1 2.9 3.1 🇲🇾 Malaysia 50.2 7.4 54.7 6.0 1.0 🇲🇻 Maldives 11.0 0.4 83.1 5.9 0.8 🇲🇱 Mali 2.4 0.1 8.5 3.6 2.6 🇲🇹 Malta 25.2 25.8 22.8 26.4 1.8 🇲🇷 Mauritania 6.3 0.0 8.4 6.4 18.4 🇲🇺 Mauritius 38.7 3.2 24.0 4.5 4.2 🇲🇽 Mexico 35.9 19.1 13.6 14.6 1.5 🇫🇲 Micronesia 38.2 16.2 47.4 4.9 0.2 🇲🇩 Moldova 17.2 19.2 11.7 1.9 0.3 🇲🇳 Mongolia 3.0 0.6 0.6 26.6 81.4 🇲🇪 Montenegro 17.1 43.2 15.6 15.0 2.1 🇲🇦 Morocco 24.0 0.0 18.4 7.7 6.9 🇲🇿 Mozambique 3.8 3.1 13.4 0.6 0.1 🇲🇲 Myanmar 29.9 20.1 45.0 9.3 1.7 🇳🇦 Namibia 10.2 4.5 11.9 8.8 8.9 🇳🇷 Nauru 51.0 28.2 51.0 19.1 6.9 🇳🇵 Nepal 2.3 1.0 3.5 8.2 2.7 🇳🇱 Netherlands 10.0 27.7 21.9 16.2 5.2 🇳🇨 New

Caledonia 40.9 17.4 23.4 17.7 2.3 🇳🇿 New Zealand 26.0 25.2 26.4 18.6 15.3 🇳🇮 Nicaragua 21.8 5.3 6.6 2.2 0.4 🇳🇪 Niger 1.0 0.1 1.8 2.8 4.4 🇳🇬 Nigeria 1.2 1.5 6.7 1.6 2.8 🇰🇵 North Korea 1.8 4.3 11.0 0.8 6.7 🇲🇰 North

Macedonia 20.0 12.6 6.2 6.8 0.9 🇳🇴 Norway 20.0 23.7 50.2 17.8 5.8 🇴🇲 Oman 19.7 0.4 26.1 9.0 14.3 🇵🇰 Pakistan 6.2 0.0 1.6 9.8 2.6 🇵🇦 Panama 55.4 15.9 13.7 14.5 1.0 🇵🇬 Papua

New Guinea 3.9 9.9 14.6 0.8 47.8 🇵🇾 Paraguay 9.6 8.8 4.0 21.9 0.6 🇵🇪 Peru 42.7 4.5 27.1 4.2 1.9 🇵🇭 Philippines 15.9 14.5 29.1 3.1 0.3 🇵🇱 Poland 32.9 55.0 12.5 1.5 0.1 🇵🇹 Portugal 30.6 38.1 60.0 18.8 2.8 🇶🇦 Qatar 54.3 1.2 21.1 8.4 12.1 🇷🇴 Romania 23.9 34.5 8.3 5.2 2.7 🇷🇺 Russia 30.8 28.2 21.7 12.9 5.1 🇷🇼 Rwanda 1.5 1.0 4.6 2.7 3.2 🇰🇳 Saint Kitts

& Nevis 48.7 15.5 38.8 2.9 2.5 🇱🇨 Saint Lucia 57.6 14.9 33.6 3.8 2.0 🇻🇨 Saint Vincent

& the Grenadines 74.7 11.3 19.4 7.8 0.7 🇼🇸 Samoa 65.7 12.3 47.6 6.9 3.5 🇸🇹 Sao Tome

& Principe 17.1 4.7 27.7 1.7 0.1 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia 43.0 0.0 11.7 4.4 7.7 🇸🇳 Senegal 7.4 1.2 11.9 5.0 3.7 🇷🇸 Serbia 14.1 37.3 6.7 6.1 4.1 🇸🇨 Seychelles 36.9 13.7 56.8 9.2 2.7 🇸🇱 Sierra Leone 5.4 1.0 25.5 1.3 1.9 🇸🇰 Slovakia 16.9 38.8 10.2 5.8 0.9 🇸🇮 Slovenia 30.4 25.8 13.2 15.3 1.1 🇸🇧 Solomon

Islands 6.1 4.4 28.1 1.8 0.1 🇿🇦 South Africa 34.9 4.2 6.5 17.2 3.5 🇰🇷 South Korea 22.8 38.4 55.3 16.9 0.5 🇸🇸 South Sudan 4.3 0.0 2.9 12.4 4.3 🇪🇸 Spain 33.6 52.6 40.8 12.3 3.4 🇱🇰 Sri Lanka 10.4 0.1 29.0 1.2 0.1 🇸🇩 Sudan 1.9 0.0 1.1 8.0 10.5 🇸🇷 Suriname 49.6 8.0 16.5 4.4 0.3 🇸🇪 Sweden 15.4 28.6 32.2 22.5 1.5 🇨🇭 Switzerland 16.9 27.8 16.0 19.1 2.4 🇸🇾 Syria 6.4 0.0 2.2 2.2 7.3 🇹🇼 Taiwan 41.6 38.4 29.8 6.1 0.9 🇹🇯 Tajikistan 3.5 0.1 0.7 25.8 7.8 🇹🇿 Tanzania 1.5 0.3 6.4 7.8 1.6 🇹🇭 Thailand 11.4 13.1 29.2 1.2 0.0 🇹🇱 Timor-Leste 9.4 11.5 6.4 1.6 0.4 🇹🇬 Togo 7.2 2.3 11.7 0.8 2.2 🇹🇹 Trinidad

& Tobago 63.1 5.6 23.6 5.7 1.5 🇹🇳 Tunisia 17.9 0.0 14.1 3.7 5.8 🇹🇷 Türkiye 20.0 0.0 5.5 16.0 1.3 🇹🇲 Turkmenistan 6.1 0.1 2.8 22.5 20.8 🇺🇸 U.S. 58.7 30.6 22.8 37.9 1.4 🇦🇪 UAE 31.1 0.0 25.4 6.7 10.4 🇺🇬 Uganda 1.5 2.9 14.3 3.6 1.0 🇬🇧 UK 32.7 24.0 17.9 17.4 5.0 🇺🇦 Ukraine 24.9 16.7 13.8 7.2 0.7 🇺🇾 Uruguay 21.0 14.1 9.1 19.4 3.5 🇺🇿 Uzbekistan 3.1 0.2 4.0 31.6 6.1 🇻🇺 Vanuatu 14.6 12.4 29.0 7.2 0.3 🇻🇪 Venezuela 16.1 4.4 10.2 12.0 0.3 🇻🇳 Vietnam 15.8 38.2 39.6 6.1 0.5 🇾🇪 Yemen 11.2 0.0 3.0 3.0 4.5 🇿🇲 Zambia 2.6 1.5 13.1 9.3 2.7 🇿🇼 Zimbabwe 4.6 0.7 3.0 42.3 4.3

The world’s largest consumers of meat per capita? Hong Kong, Iceland, and Macao have the highest total meat consumption, all above 170 kg (370 lbs) per capita.

We take a brief look through the biggest consumers of each type of meat below.

Who Eats the Most Poultry?

While the U.S. and China eat the most chicken by absolute numbers, the countries rank 7th and 112th respectively when it comes to poultry consumption on a per capita basis.

Several island nations—St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad & Tobago, Samoa—along with Israel eat more than 60 kilograms of poultry meat (about 15 large birds) per person on an annual basis.

Regionally, poultry consumption can be seen spanning almost all of the Americas, as well as in the UK and former British colonies Australia and South Africa, and in the Middle East.

Who Eats the Most Pork?

Despite eating more seafood and poultry, Hong Kong leads the world in pork consumption per capita annually at 55 kg (121 lbs). This is almost equivalent to the average amount of retail pork harvested from a single 250 lb pig.

Poland and Spain—who are also top pork producers—rank close behind Hong Kong with similar pork consumption numbers. Indeed, we can see pork as the most consumed meat in many European countries with local histories of pork foods, as well as in a few countries in Africa including Burkina Faso and one Southeast Asian country, Timor-Leste.

Who Eats the Most Fish and Seafood?

In the middle of the North Atlantic ocean, Iceland eats the most fish and seafood in the world, at a staggering 90 kg (nearly 200 lbs), per person per year. That also gives Iceland the crown for the highest per-capita consumption of any single type of meat.

Behind Iceland are other island and high coastline nations, including the Maldives, Hong Kong, Macao, and Portugal. Regionally we can see the importance of seafood reflected in East and South Asia, the Atlantic coastline of Africa, and the Nordic countries in Europe.

Who Eats the Most Beef?

Argentina’s 46-million-strong population eats nearly 47 kg (103 lbs) of bovine meat per person per year, the most by any country in the UN’s database.

The South American country has a rich culinary history with beef, as cattle brought by Spanish settlers flourished on the grassy plains of the region. Such is cattle’s importance on the continent that the gaucho—a horseman engaged in cattle work—is a folk symbol in Argentina, Uruguay and parts of Brazil (which ranks 5th in beef consumption).

The map of beef consumption highlights Central Asian countries including Uzbekistan and Eastern African countries including Ethiopia.

Who Eats the Most Mutton & Other Meat?

The people of Mongolia are unrivaled in their consumption of mutton and goat meat, devouring an impressive 66 kilograms (145 pounds) per capita annually. This voracious appetite for meat is deeply rooted in their heritage as a nation of skilled shepherds.

Papua New Guinea, meanwhile, tops the “other meat” consumption rankings. The country is the largest producer of game meat in the world, due to its mostly rural and indigenous population relying on hunting. One 2023 study found that a sample of villages in the country primarily hunted wild deer and boar for meat, although marsupials like bandicoots, tree-kangaroos, and cuscus were occasionally hunted and consumed as well.

Mongolia also ranks highly in consumption of other meat per capita, likely due to their traditional consumption of horse meat. The country produced just over 100,000 tons of horse meat in 2020, one-sixth of the country’s total meat production that year.

Mapping Meat Consumption By Country, Without Seafood

What happens to each country’s meat consumption habits if we remove fish and seafood from the dataset? The map, and the rankings change quite a bit.

Most of the blue on the map is replaced with a wash of yellow, indicating the global popularity of poultry meat as a cheap and efficient source of protein. However, much of East Asia including China and European countries like France and Sweden consume more pork.

The rankings for total meat consumption also shuffle.

Country Total (With Seafood) Total (Without Seafood) 🇦🇫 Afghanistan 9.6 9.3 🇦🇱 Albania 47.8 39.1 🇩🇿 Algeria 22.4 18.6 🇦🇴 Angola 34.1 19.9 🇦🇬 Antigua & Barbuda 136.2 82.1 🇦🇷 Argentina 116.9 110.2 🇦🇲 Armenia 56.4 50.9 🇦🇺 Australia 145.6 121.5 🇦🇹 Austria 91.2 76.9 🇦🇿 Azerbaijan 38.9 36.9 🇧🇸 Bahamas 109.3 85.1 🇧🇭 Bahrain 96.9 80.6 🇧🇩 Bangladesh 31.1 4.3 🇧🇧 Barbados 115.8 73.0 🇧🇾 Belarus 102.2 90.4 🇧🇪 Belgium 84.5 61.9 🇧🇿 Belize 61.8 48.5 🇧🇯 Benin 30.8 14.6 🇧🇹 Bhutan 23.4 16.1 🇧🇴 Bolivia 79.9 77.1 🇧🇦 Bosnia & Herzegovina 50.1 42.8 🇧🇼 Botswana 31.1 28.6 🇧🇷 Brazil 107.2 99.2 🇧🇬 Bulgaria 64.3 56.9 🇧🇫 Burkina Faso 43.2 34.3 🇧🇮 Burundi 5.7 3.1 🇨🇻 Cabo Verde 41.2 30.4 🇰🇭 Cambodia 58.6 12.9 🇨🇲 Cameroon 30.8 11.6 🇨🇦 Canada 111.3 90.6 🇨🇫 Central African Republic 45.1 37.8 🇹🇩 Chad 53.5 46.9 🇨🇱 Chile 97.8 83.0 🇨🇳 China 102.0 62.1 🇨🇴 Colombia 67.0 58.1 🇰🇲 Comoros 45.5 31.2 🇨🇬 Congo 64.5 40.0 🇨🇷 Costa Rica 76.4 58.5 🇨🇮 Côte d’Ivoire 35.0 11.8 🇭🇷 Croatia 98.6 79.5 🇨🇺 Cuba 77.6 71.6 🇨🇾 Cyprus 101.1 75.6 🇨🇿 Czechia 89.6 79.2 🇩🇰 Denmark 90.1 63.7 🇩🇯 Djibouti 18.9 15.4 🇩🇲 Dominica 87.9 60.1 🇩🇴 Dominican Republic 57.1 48.6 🇨🇩 DR Congo 7.4 3.3 🇪🇨 Ecuador 53.6 45.4 🇪🇬 Egypt 50.3 23.3 🇸🇻 El Salvador 45.4 38.8 🇪🇪 Estonia 82.4 67.8 🇸🇿 Eswatini 31.7 27.4 🇪🇹 Ethiopia 8.4 7.9 🇫🇯 Fiji 67.4 40.9 🇫🇮 Finland 104.8 71.4 🇫🇷 France 111.5 78.2 🇵🇫 French Polynesia 135.4 88.2 🇬🇦 Gabon 95.7 67.0 🇬🇲 Gambia 40.6 15.5 🇬🇪 Georgia 45.1 35.1 🇩🇪 Germany 91.4 78.8 🇬🇭 Ghana 43.5 18.5 🇬🇷 Greece 96.2 74.5 🇬🇩 Grenada 91.3 57.5 🇬🇹 Guatemala 47.2 44.2 🇬🇳 Guinea 23.6 13.9 🇬🇼 Guinea-Bissau 16.5 15.3 🇬🇾 Guyana 76.8 51.8 🇭🇹 Haiti 25.0 20.0 🇭🇳 Honduras 35.4 32.8 🇭🇰 Hong Kong 202.1 136.3 🇭🇺 Hungary 89.3 82.9 🇮🇸 Iceland 180.9 90.2 🇮🇳 India 12.6 4.6 🇮🇩 Indonesia 62.3 17.9 🇮🇷 Iran 50.6 38.0 🇮🇶 Iraq 13.8 10.2 🇮🇪 Ireland 101.8 79.2 🇮🇱 Israel 124.1 99.4 🇮🇹 Italy 99.4 70.2 🇯🇲 Jamaica 86.7 61.5 🇯🇵 Japan 99.6 53.4 🇯🇴 Jordan 42.8 37.7 🇰🇿 Kazakhstan 74.7 71.9 🇰🇪 Kenya 13.6 10.7 🇰🇮 Kiribati 112.4 39.2 🇰🇼 Kuwait 86.6 72.7 🇰🇬 Kyrgyzstan 33.2 32.1 🇱🇦 Laos 53.1 29.0 🇱🇻 Latvia 95.8 70.8 🇱🇧 Lebanon 38.2 29.5 🇱🇸 Lesotho 14.7 11.7 🇱🇷 Liberia 23.4 19.1 🇱🇾 Libya 56.5 42.2 🇱🇹 Lithuania 123.9 90.9 🇱🇺 Luxembourg 110.6 78.9 🇲🇴 Macao 176.9 103.7 🇲🇬 Madagascar 9.8 5.8 🇲🇼 Malawi 33.7 23.6 🇲🇾 Malaysia 119.4 64.7 🇲🇻 Maldives 101.2 18.1 🇲🇱 Mali 17.1 8.6 🇲🇹 Malta 102.0 79.1 🇲🇷 Mauritania 39.5 31.1 🇲🇺 Mauritius 74.5 50.5 🇲🇽 Mexico 84.7 71.1 🇫🇲 Micronesia 106.7 59.4 🇲🇩 Moldova 50.3 38.6 🇲🇳 Mongolia 112.1 111.6 🇲🇪 Montenegro 93.0 77.4 🇲🇦 Morocco 57.0 38.6 🇲🇿 Mozambique 21.0 7.6 🇲🇲 Myanmar 106.0 61.0 🇳🇦 Namibia 44.3 32.4 🇳🇷 Nauru 156.2 105.1 🇳🇵 Nepal 17.7 14.2 🇳🇱 Netherlands 81.0 59.1 🇳🇨 New Caledonia 101.7 78.3 🇳🇿 New Zealand 111.4 85.0 🇳🇮 Nicaragua 36.3 29.6 🇳🇪 Niger 10.1 8.3 🇳🇬 Nigeria 13.8 7.0 🇰🇵 North Korea 24.6 13.6 🇲🇰 North Macedonia 46.6 40.3 🇳🇴 Norway 117.4 67.2 🇴🇲 Oman 69.5 43.4 🇵🇰 Pakistan 20.2 18.6 🇵🇦 Panama 100.5 86.8 🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea 77.0 62.4 🇵🇾 Paraguay 44.9 40.9 🇵🇪 Peru 80.5 53.4 🇵🇭 Philippines 62.8 33.7 🇵🇱 Poland 102.0 89.5 🇵🇹 Portugal 150.2 90.2 🇶🇦 Qatar 96.9 75.9 🇷🇴 Romania 74.7 66.4 🇷🇺 Russia 98.6 76.9 🇷🇼 Rwanda 12.9 8.4 🇰🇳 Saint Kitts & Nevis 108.5 69.7 🇱🇨 Saint Lucia 111.9 78.3 🇻🇨 Saint Vincent & the Grenadines 113.8 94.4 🇼🇸 Samoa 135.9 88.3 🇸🇹 Sao Tome & Principe 51.3 23.6 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia 66.8 55.0 🇸🇳 Senegal 29.1 17.2 🇷🇸 Serbia 68.3 61.6 🇸🇨 Seychelles 119.2 62.5 🇸🇱 Sierra Leone 35.0 9.5 🇸🇰 Slovakia 72.7 62.5 🇸🇮 Slovenia 85.7 72.5 🇸🇧 Solomon Islands 40.5 12.4 🇿🇦 South Africa 66.2 59.8 🇰🇷 South Korea 133.8 78.5 🇸🇸 South Sudan 23.9 21.0 🇪🇸 Spain 142.7 101.9 🇱🇰 Sri Lanka 40.8 11.8 🇸🇩 Sudan 21.5 20.3 🇸🇷 Suriname 78.8 62.3 🇸🇪 Sweden 100.2 68.0 🇨🇭 Switzerland 82.2 66.2 🇸🇾 Syria 18.0 15.8 🇹🇼 Taiwan 116.7 87.0 🇹🇯 Tajikistan 37.9 37.2 🇹🇿 Tanzania 17.6 11.2 🇹🇭 Thailand 54.9 25.8 🇹🇱 Timor-Leste 29.3 22.9 🇹🇬 Togo 24.2 12.5 🇹🇹 Trinidad & Tobago 99.5 75.9 🇹🇳 Tunisia 41.4 27.3 🇹🇷 Türkiye 42.8 37.3 🇹🇲 Turkmenistan 52.2 49.4 🇺🇸 U.S. 151.4 128.6 🇦🇪 UAE 73.6 48.2 🇺🇬 Uganda 23.3 9.0 🇬🇧 UK 97.0 79.1 🇺🇦 Ukraine 63.3 49.5 🇺🇾 Uruguay 67.3 58.1 🇺🇿 Uzbekistan 45.0 41.0 🇻🇺 Vanuatu 63.5 34.5 🇻🇪 Venezuela 43.1 32.9 🇻🇳 Vietnam 100.2 60.6 🇾🇪 Yemen 21.7 18.7 🇿🇲 Zambia 29.3 16.2 🇿🇼 Zimbabwe 54.9 51.9

Hong Kong remains at the top, but the U.S. jumps up three spots to second place, with annual per capita meat consumption at 128 kg (282 lbs) when seafood isn’t included.

Iceland and Macao drop to the top 15, while Australia, Mongolia, and Argentina climb into the top five. Other countries that preferred seafood dropped a lot lower, such as Japan, which fell 40 spots in the total consumption rankings when fish was removed.