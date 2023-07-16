Janet Yellen Had Four Orders of Potentially Hallucinogenic Dish – Does This Explain Her Strange Behavior?

July 16, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

In the “gift” that keeps on embarrassing, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s disastrous trip to Beijing now includes a hallucinogenic wrinkle. According to CNN, Yellen and her delegation were spotted at […] The post Janet Yellen Had Four Orders of Potentially Hallucinogenic Dish - Does This Explain Her Strange Behavior? appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...