Our Natural Predators

July 16, 2023 | Tags: FREEMANS PERSPECTIVE

Nearly every creature upon this planet has one or more natural predators: creatures that prey upon them. Humans seem to be a striking exception; even though we’re bereft of natural weapons – claws, ripping teeth and so on – we easily protect ourselves from even large predators. There are the occasional “bear in the woods” … Continue reading "Our Natural Predators"

The post Our Natural Predators appeared first on Free-Man's Perspective.



Read More...