Ron DeSantis High-Dollar Campaign Now Facing Layoffs, Replacements After First Two Months

July 16, 2023

The donor continued, "DeSantis stock isn't rising." Twenty percent isn't what people expected to get into this. According to the source, DeSantis is constantly rotating employees, so he lacks a stable, experienced core group. During his three campaigns for Congress, DeSantis used three different campaign teams. In 2018, during his first run for governor, there was a major shakeup in his campaign.


