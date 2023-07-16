WaPo's Jennifer Rubin Self-Immolates With False 'MAGA Migration' Propaganda

It's common, mainstream, 'not just on ZeroHedge' knowledge that a massive flood of Americans have moved to Florida over the past several years, while states such as California and New York have lost far more residents than they've gained.

Apparently the Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin doesn't read the news, nor do her editors.

Several days after Business Insider admitted they accidentally flipped Florida's net migration data in a botched report that showed more people leaving the state than moving there, Rubin cited their erroneous, corrected story, for a partisan attack on Republicans.

"DeSantis likes to brag that more people are moving to Florida than ever. Not so fast. ‘An estimated 674,740 people reported that their permanent address changed from Florida to another state in 2021," she originally wrote, adding "That’s more than any other state, including New York or California, the two states that have received the most attention for outbound migration during the pandemic,’ according to the American Community Survey released in June tracking state-by-state migration."

Wrong!

After she was swiftly fact-checked by Twitter's Community Notes feature (in a still-live Tweet), WaPo issued a lame retraction - suggesting Rubin had merely 'mischaracterized' the data.

Was the entire pitch of her piece. pic.twitter.com/hXDE3vmc3c — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 15, 2023

Rubin: MAGA policies are why people are fleeing FL



fact-check: people are not fleeing FL, people are moving there



Rubin: ah, well, nevertheless… — blighter (@blightersort) July 16, 2023

Here's how it went down:

Here’s Business Insider correcting its absurd mistake on July 11. pic.twitter.com/781rEwCCV6 — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) July 15, 2023

It really is jarring to see. When I’ve written for the Post and the Times, I’ve been fact-checked until I bled. I if wrote that there are 50 states, I was asked for a citation. That’s fine—good, even. But, as is evident if you read those papers, it only happens in one direction. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) July 15, 2023

It hasn't been a great week for the wokes.

In one week - Lorenz and her "far right" claim of twitter ad revenue. Then the journalist who had no idea about Tracy Chapman, then Jennifer Rubin basing an entire column off the false and corrected claim of Florida population. What is happening at the Washington Post these days? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 15, 2023